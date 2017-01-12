Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peckforton Castle owners have appointed a new executive head chef following the departure of Mark Ellis in December.

Jason Hodnett, twice a contender in the Great British Menu, will take up his position this month.

He said: “I’ve spent three and a half years calling the Raven Hotel my home and working with some fantastic people, who are now more like family than colleagues.

“The executive head chef position at Peckforton Castle was, ultimately, too good of an opportunity to miss. I have huge aspirations for the property and will begin by building on the already solid reputation of the 1851 restaurant, as well as, continuing to deliver the high-quality menus to our future wedding couples. I honestly can’t wait to get started and bring a new lease of life to one of Cheshire’s most iconic hotels.”

Hotel director Michael Auld said: “We are truly thrilled to have such an exciting culinary talent, as Jason, joining the team. Jason has an infectious passion and enthusiasm for food and this comes across in the plates that he produces. We look forward to continuing to develop our food offering, with Jason leading the team.”

Mark Ellis will open his own restaurant and bar with rooms in Tattenhall later this year.