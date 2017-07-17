Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Muffin Break will open its doors in Chester next Thursday (July 27).

The international bakery chain, which boasts more than 200 different muffin flavours on its menu, is taking residency in the former Palenque jewellery store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Also on the menu are coffee and a wide range of food such as soups, paninis, sandwiches, wraps and breakfast burritos.

But it's their extensive selection of sweet and savoury muffins that Muffin Break is best known for - with combinations including sweet chilli and corn, lemon cream cheese, coffee chocolate chip and mushroom, parmesan and pesto.

The café officially opens at 9am.