Preparations are hotting up for Chester ’s first ever chilli festival.

ChilliFestUK will be bringing the heat to Town Hall Square on August 12.

Included in the festivities is a Clash of the Titans chilli eating competition. A strong stomach is not optional.

Visitors will be able to sample chilli-based sauces, jam, pastes, pickles, cheese, dips and even chilli chocolate from more than 20 of the country’s top producers.

There will also be the chance to buy merchandise including grow-your-own chilli plants and seeds.

Chester city centre manager Nick White said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Chilli Fest to Chester.

“It’s a great opportunity to head into the city-centre and experience a real celebration of food and drink. It should provide a great day out for all the family.

“It’s the first festival of its kind in Chester and will include live music, competitions and a range of stalls.

“The atmosphere is set to be sizzling with taste buds truly tingled.”

The winner of the chilli eating contest will take home the title of ‘Chilli Titan Champion’.

On top of this there is live music throughout the day.

ChilliFestUK founder Alexander Mustang said: “It’s a great event which supports independent producers who work extremely hard and come from all over the country.

“The products on offer are completely unique, you cannot buy them from the supermarket.

“We truly believe there will be something for everyone; from the enthusiast to the curious. We hope visitors will enjoy a varied day out and get to experience the spicier side of life.”

For more information visit the ChilliFestUK website here.

