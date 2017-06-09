Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester city centre pub has closed – but punters will be pleased to hear a new watering hole will open in its place.

Temple Bar on Frodsham Street has shut to make way for The City Tavern.

Owners Stonegate Pub Company have been watching works to deliver a new £13.5m bus interchange and pedestrian-friendly Frodsham Street unfold since last June.

As the project neared completion, they decided it was the perfect timing for Chester to also get a new look tavern befitting the new gateway to the city.

The £280,000 refurbishment will see The City Tavern open with its expanded team of 22 staff on June 30.

The finer details of the four week project are being kept under wraps, but new manager Colin Hughes has been describing stadium style sports viewing, live music, a secret garden, real ales and craft beers for the new look.

Meanwhile, artist impressions of how the outside will look show a modernised décor, sympathetically styled to respect the pub’s original character.