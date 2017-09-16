Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boutique hotel Oddfellows has announced it has a new head chef.

Matthew Capper has been tasked with reimagining the popular city centre restaurant’s culinary offering and look.

Originally from Chester, Matthew spent many of his former years training in France, specifically at Le Fleuray – a gastronomic country house hotel in the Loire Valley.

He returned to Chester where he has headed up Chez Jules for four years.

Matthew said: “The opportunity at Oddfellows came at a perfect time for me. I can build on my previous experience and carry that through to a 24-hour operation, where events and weddings come into play – at the same time as busy breakfasts and afternoon tea services. I’ve been honing my menus for the last few weeks and I can’t wait to reveal my take on what the food offering at Oddfellows will be.

“Oddfellows is a brilliant business to be part of – they are independently run, and headed up by a small and smart team of experienced professionals who are happy for me to take the wheel creatively and have autonomy on the direction my food will take.”

Matthew and the team are set to re-launch the restaurant at Oddfellows in autumn this year with new menus and a dramatic new look.

Jonathan Slater, from Oddfellows Hotels, added: “Matthew will be a wonderful asset to the team at Oddfellows – he has strong ideas and the talent to support them. “We are looking forward to evolving our restaurant under his creative vision.”