Oddfellows, Chester’s quirky design-led boutique hotel is launching a pop-up seaside resort in its Secret Garden area throughout the summer of 2017 aptly named ‘Oddfellows Goes Paddling’.

Just like the award-winning boutique hotel interiors, the pop-up promises to offer all the colour, energy and liveliness of the seaside.

The British seaside theme will take over an area of the Secret Garden at the popular city cocktail bar. Heated booths will transform to bathing huts, cocktails will become seaside themed and flamingos, beach balls and buckets and spades will transform the elegant garden area. Oddfellows’chefs are tweaking the menu to make sure there is seaside fayre for all with ‘Paddling Platters’ featuring crab cakes and mini fish and chips.

Hannah Ryle, marketing for Oddfellows Hotels said: ‘It takes almost an hour to reach the coast from Chester . We have got one of the city’s most popular outdoor spaces so why not bring a little bit of the seaside to Chester for our pop-up summer launch. We love the British seaside at Oddfellows – from the tongue-in-cheek humour to the deckchairs and seagulls. We are going to revel in taking all the best elements from British seaside resorts and bringing them to the middle of the city!’

‘Oddfellows Goes Paddling’ was devised after the success of the boutique hotels, winter pop-up bar, Oddfellows On The Piste, which gained extensive national press when the garden was transformed into a 1980’s themed après-ski bar.

Oddfellows Goes Paddling will run from May Bank holiday launch party through to the end of the summer holidays.