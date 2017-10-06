The video will start in 8 Cancel

Greggs bakery already has a steady flow of customers after opening its latest outlet on Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park this morning (Friday, October 6).

The shop offers savouries and sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as a range of confectionery products.

Customers looking for a lighter option can sample the Balanced Choice range; a selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit – all for less than 400 calories. People can also enjoy a wide range of hot drinks, including freshly ground coffee made with a unique blend of 100% Fairtrade Arabica beans and rich-tasting Robusta beans.

The lay-out is designed for food-on-the-go shoppers who wish to take-away but there is also seating for those with a little more time wanting to relax and enjoy their goodies on the premises.

Khosru Miah, shop manager at Greggs Chester Greyhound, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

The new shop, next door to the Starbucks coffee shop which opens on Monday, October 16, has created nine jobs.

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Chester and provide our valued customers with a modern and convenient new shop. We hope our new and existing customers enjoy the wide range of products on offer, whether they’re grabbing a hot cup of coffee, a freshly-made sandwich or a delicious savoury or sweet treat.”

Shop opening times are 7am-7pm Monday-Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sunday.