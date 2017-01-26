Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent coffee shop is bringing Australian flavour to Frodsham.

Brew + Tucker launched in Eddisbury Square earlier this month and the owners have ‘scoured the country to find the perfect blends’.

Costa Fillis and Katie Palmer are taking on the Costa chain just down the road on Church Street with their ‘refreshing take’.

The friends met in Sydney in 2011 and wanted to bring the Down Under culture to these shores.

Costa said: “We wanted to bring the coffee culture of Australia, where coffee is a way of life, to the friendly town of Frodsham.

“We’ve scoured the country to find the perfect blends and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new venture.”

The cafe seats 65 across two floors with plenty of space for meeting and relaxing.

It is not just about the coffee either with teas, juices and smoothies on offer as well as the ‘tucker’ - freshly prepared snacks and sweet treats.

These are made on site using independent suppliers including HE Coward Butchers on Main Street.

Brew + Tucker have agreed a five-year lease with Eddisbury Square shopping parade owners London & Cambridge Properties (LCP). It has created four jobs for local people.

LCP retail portfolio manager Jo Salmon said: “Brew + Tucker brings a refreshing take on the traditional brew to the heart of Frodsham.

“The owners were attracted to Eddisbury Square because of its location and close proximity to the train station, making it the ideal coffee stop for both local shoppers and commuters.”

Brew + Tucker opens from 7am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

For more information and to see the full menu visit their Facebook page.

