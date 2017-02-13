Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Italian wine bar is launching in Chester city centre later this week.

Veeno is opening in the former West Cornwall Pasty Company in Northgate Street on Thursday (February 16).

Chester will be the 11th venue in the group.

The story began for the company’s co-founders Nino Caruso and Andrea Zecchino in 2013 when they met playing football in Manchester. Both missed the Italian aperitivo culture; the ritual of drinking, nibbling and relaxing after work. By the end of the year they had opened their first wine café.

Co-founder Andrea said of the new Chester venture: “We were fascinated by a fantastic location just next to the cathedral and very prominent. The premises have been vacant for quite a long time after West Cornwall Pasty closed the doors and we really wanted to take over. It will be the perfect spot to promote our concept of the aperitivo and keep growing our brand.”

Veeno source their wine from Nino’s family vineyard in Marsala, Sicily. The Caruso family have been growing vines there since the 19th century.

Nino said of the latest opening, “This is a pivotal time for Veeno, looking back three years ago I could never have imagined we would be where we are now! We regularly have customers travelling from Chester to our wine cafés in Manchester and Liverpool so I’m excited to be bringing the concept closer to them!”

The interior design and fit-out project is being managed by The Master Key Group.

Members of the public are invited to go along to the opening event from 5pm and enjoy a complimentary glass of Nino’s family-produced wine by signing up at www.veenochester.co.uk