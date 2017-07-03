Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An international café and bakery selling more than 200 different flavours of muffins is set to open its doors in Chester.

Muffin Break will occupy the empty premises left by jewellery store Palenque in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre at a date that is yet to be confirmed.

As well as coffee and hot beverages, the café serves a range of different food including cakes, burritos, paninis and wraps but they are best known for their muffins, of which there is a huge variety.

Staff make at least 10 different muffin flavours each day, including blueberry cream cheese, banana toffee and even savoury versions such as mushroom, Parmesan and pesto and sweet chilli and corn.

There are also a wide range of gluten and dairy free muffins on the menu.