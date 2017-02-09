Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morrisons in Chester and Ellesmere Port have just the ingredient for a perfect Valentine’s Night in.

The supermarket is to stock one of the world’s most luxurious and expensive cuts of steak – the Chateaubriand – but for a quarter of the price of steak houses.

The 15oz cut - perfect for two - will be hitting the shelves just in time for Valentine’s Day , priced at a wallet-friendly £15.

To serve two in a restaurant, the same cut of steak will set diners back almost £60. Waitrose also offers the Chateaubriand serving two at £29.99.

Cut from the thickest part of the beef fillet, the Chateaubriand is widely regarded as being the finest cut of beef. It has a subtle flavour and is prepared by flash frying it on both sides and then finishing it off in the oven.

Morrisons butchery expert, Paul Robinson said: “Our Chateaubriand will offer loved up couples this Valentine’s Day an indulgent dining experience.

“We know that couples can end up forking out a small fortune to dine out on February 14th so want our customers to experience luxury at an affordable price.”

Morrisons The Best 21 Day Matured British Beef Chateaubriand steak (450g) will be available pre-packed from Morrisons Market Street butcher shelves UK-wide at £15 from today Thursday, February 9 in time for Valentine’s Day.

