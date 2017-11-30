Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket giant Morrisons is recalling its chicken and mushroom pies because some have been found to contain fish and mustard.

The Food and Standards Agency say the mix-up could pose a health risk to anyone allergic to these ingredients, which aren't labelled on the packs.

Customers who have purchased the pie are asked to return it for a full refund, the MEN reports.

The product in question is the ‘Traditional Chicken and Mushroom Pie’, which is sold in a 400g pack and has a use-by date of December 4.

Morrisons will also be placing notices at supermarkets warning customers about the product recall.

No other products are affected by the issue.

A statement on the FSA website said: “Morrisons is recalling Traditional Chicken & Mushroom Pie because a small number of packs have been identified to contain Fish Pies. The Fish Pie contains fish and mustard which are not mentioned on the label and therefore are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or fish.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and / or mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”