Supermarket giant Morrisons is recalling its chicken and mushroom pies because some have been found to contain fish and mustard.
The Food and Standards Agency say the mix-up could pose a health risk to anyone allergic to these ingredients, which aren't labelled on the packs.
Customers who have purchased the pie are asked to return it for a full refund, the MEN reports.
The product in question is the ‘Traditional Chicken and Mushroom Pie’, which is sold in a 400g pack and has a use-by date of December 4.
Morrisons will also be placing notices at supermarkets warning customers about the product recall.
No other products are affected by the issue.
A statement on the FSA website said: “Morrisons is recalling Traditional Chicken & Mushroom Pie because a small number of packs have been identified to contain Fish Pies. The Fish Pie contains fish and mustard which are not mentioned on the label and therefore are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or fish.
“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and / or mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”