It's fast becoming one of the essential summer tipples.

But at £15 a bottle, the refreshing orange drink Aperol isn't exactly cheap.

Luckily, budget supermarket chain Lidl has come to the rescue with Bitterol – a purse-friendly version of the popular Italian aperitif which works out at almost half the price of other retailers.

Lidl’s spirits expert Tristan Stephenson said: "The lost art of the aperitivo is currently experiencing a renaissance and there’s no better time to enjoy one than the summer.

"Whilst Bitterol is delicious served over ice with a slice of orange and fresh mint garnish, it’s equally tasty in a classic spritz: mix two parts Bitterol with two parts prosecco and one part soda water.

"Bitterol is a true taste of Italy, even if the weather doesn’t play ball."