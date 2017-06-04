Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bold kickstarter project to fund the latest restaurant in the Sticky Walnut family has hit its £200,000 target.

Chef/owner Gary Usher’s crowdfunding exploits continue as he and his team look to open up in Liverpool.

The appeal, which offers backers rewards in exchange for pledged money, reached £200k with 45 hours to spare.

Almost 1,500 people pitched in with various amounts as well as support from celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge and Simon Rimmer.

The plan is to open Wreckfish in Liverpool’s Ropewalks in September.

Mr Usher said: “This is proof that absolutely anything is possible.

“This business can be extremely tough, but opening a restaurant knowing that the local community and people from all over the UK are already behind it is a fantastic feeling.

“I honestly can’t believe we’ve done this and I can’t thank those who have spread the word, backed and offered their time and services to the campaign enough.

“I absolutely cannot wait to open Wreckfish’s doors in September.”

(Photo: Natural Selection Design)

Alongside the award-winning Sticky in Hoole, Burnt Truffle in Heswall and Hispi in Manchester have been made possible by crowdfunding campaigns.

Mr Usher said he had agreed a loan of £300,000 towards Wreckfish, but needed the support of the public to get up to amount they need.

A pop-up event was held at the derelict Ropewalks site at the corner of Seel Street and Slater Street, which used to be a watchmakers, to see if there was an appetite for the restaurant. It proved a rousing success.

Wreckfish will be of a similar style to Sticky and have space inside for 90 covers.

For more information about the project visit their website here .

