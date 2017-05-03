Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £200,000 Kickstarter campaign has launched for the fourth restaurant in the Sticky Walnut family.

Chef and restaurateur Gary Usher is hoping to expand into Liverpool city centre.

On top of Sticky in Hoole , there is also Burnt Truffle in Heswall and Hispi in Manchester.

Backers are asked to pledge money to help make Wreckfish a reality.

Since going live at 7pm on Tuesday, more than £30,000 has been raised towards the £200k target.

If successful, this will be the largest ever amount raised in the UK by crowdfunding for a restaurant.

Mr Usher said: “It’s always been our hope to bring humble, honest food to neighbourhoods in the region. It’s what we did with Sticky and it’s what works so well for us.

“Liverpool holds a special place in my heart, having worked just down the street from where Wreckfish is now.

“The response to the pop up we held earlier this year was amazing and made it obvious that this is what people want.”

Depending on how much you pledge there are rewards in return.

They include meal vouchers for lunch or dinner in all four restaurants, an invitation to the Wreckfish launch party, private dining and restaurant hire.

Mr Usher tested the water in Liverpool with a pop up at their location in Ropewalks last November.

The building they are taking over is a derelict 19th century watchmakers. A launch date has been set for September.

Mr Usher said: “Opening in a city centre is something new for us, but with the community spirit and neighbourhood feel Liverpool has, as well as the rise in demand for new restaurants in the area, we know Wreckfish will fit right in.

“There has already amazing support from suppliers and customers, new and old. Now I just now can’t wait to open.”

You can find the Wreckfish Kickstarter here .