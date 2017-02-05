Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever wanted to fillet a fish like a pro, create your own special Thai flavour or have a go at being a Lebanese chef?

Organisers of the Chester Food Drink & Lifestyle Festival are giving you the chance to learn from the masters at a Cheshire Cookery School masterclass this Easter.

Head chef and Taste Cheshire Chef ambassador Sam Elliott will be your mentor and show you how to blend spices and ingredients to replicate what you find in restaurants.

Each day there will be three different classes where you can create A Taste of Asia and learn how to replicate the spiced dishes of the region, meddle with a Middle Eastern Mezze – a wonderful blend of incredible flavours from the kitchens of history or fry some fantastic fish – fish filleting and frying with the best of them.

Each session takes up to 12 people and gets you involved in the whole cooking process from start to finish.

The sessions are free to attend for all festival goers, with a maximum of 12 per session.

The Cheshire Cookery School classes are just one of the many activities that festival goers can attend that are all free once you enter the event.

They include children’s cooking classes, BBQ masterclasses, chefs Ddemonstrations, featuring Gregg Wallace and Jean Christophe Novelli, Junior Bake-Off and many more.

Tickets to the festival are just £6 when bought on line and children under 12 are free.

Email info@chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk to reserve a space.