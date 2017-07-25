Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pubs in Chester and Ellesmere Port are giving away free pints to celebrate National Pub Fortnight.

National Pub Fortnight is a two-week celebration taking place between July 22 and August 6.

During the fortnight free pints will be up for grabs in selected Ei Publican Partnerships’ pubs for the first 15,000 customers who sign up using the National Pub Fortnight app.

And all you have to do to get a free beer is download the app and head to one of the pubs that are taking part in the promotion.

Once you’ve found your nearest pub, you select it on the app and show your voucher to the bar staff and you’ll get to choose one free pint of Fosters, John Smith’s Extra Smooth, Strongbow Original or Kronenbourg 1664.

Chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association Brigid Simmonds said: “The pub is the original social network, it has evolved over the years but it very much remains a hub for the community where people share life moments.

“Pubs are much more than merely a place to eat and drink, they are the beating heart of our society, in both urban and rural areas, and we’re delighted to put the pub centre stage during National Pub Fortnight.

“The initiative pulls together the pub community from across the country, so get down and support a local pub that’s participating and enjoy a free pint.”

These are the pubs in our area where you can get a free pint:

Cross Foxes - Boughton, Chester

Dee Miller - Kingsway, Chester

Old Queens Head - Foregate Street, Chester

Shropshire Arms - Northgate Street, Chester

The Gunners Arms - Ellesmere Port

Straw Hat - Ellesmere Port

Cheshire Yeoman - Ellesmere Port

Malt Shovel - Neston

Red Lion - Frodsham

To access the free pint promotion and find a local participating pub visit the web based app at www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk using a smartphone or tablet.