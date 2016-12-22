Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas dinner just wouldn't be complete without roast potatoes.

Cooking them to perfection, however, often proves a monumental task and can cause a dilemma on Christmas Day.

How long do you put them in the over for? How much goose fat do you put in? What temperature should the oven be set to?

Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White, who has a restaurant in Chester , has the answer to all of your questions with his recipe to serve up a family helping.

Ingredients:

Nine medium-sized potatoes

Unsalted butter or duck or goose fat

Chicken stock cube

Method:

For the clarified butter:

Slowly heat 200g of chopped unsalted butter in a pan. Discard the surface liquid (made up of milk solids and water). The remaining golden liquid is clarified butter.

For the potatoes:

Chop the potatoes in half, then halves again. An hour before you plan to serve, put the chopped potatoes in a saucepan of unsalted cold water. Place on a high heat, bring to the boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Meanwhile, put the clarified butter/fat into the roasting tin for the potatoes. Sprinkle in a chicken stock cube – this provides seasoning so there is no need for salt. Heat the fat in the oven at 190°C/Gas Mark 5. At the first sign of cracks in the potatoes’ edges remove them from the heat and drain. Remove the roasting tin from the oven and carefully place the hot potatoes into the fat, which should come up the edge of the potatoes. Baste them well with clarified butter or your turkey baste and return to your oven. We recommend roasting them for 45 minutes. Do not touch the potatoes now until they are ready to be served, turning them may break them. Just leave them be.

