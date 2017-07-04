Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holiday season is well and truly upon us which, for many of us, means so is the battle to tone up before hitting the beach.

But high street bakery chain Greggs has waged war on the bikini diet with its own 'bake-ini' diet, which allows dieters to keep on indulging that sweet tooth with doughnuts.

But the Minimise Me programme, which features Greggs favourites like sausage rolls, claims to be scientifically proven to help people lose weight – of between 1-2lbs per week, in fact.

And the 30-day eating plan constructed entirely from the Greggs menu is the brainchild of dietician Laura Clark.

It was devised following a month-long experiment featuring four dieters including a bride-to-be from Stockport, a new mum, a sales rep and a teacher with a hectic lifestyle.

The dieters have collectively lost over two stone of weight and 14 inches from their waists in just 30 days by eating exclusively from the Greggs menu.

Greggs’ porridge, fresh salads, wraps, fruit and cold pressed juices made up some of the choices, with popular items such as sausage rolls, baguettes and doughnuts also included enabling each of the challengers to drop at least one clothing size each in just four weeks.

New mum Hannah Barth has praised the 'simple' diet plan, which she says has helped her lose more than a stone.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: "Most of us have tried to tone up with a summer holiday looming and we wanted to show that you can achieve amazing results by making simple, balanced food choices.

"We wanted the experiment to be enjoyable and fun and as far as we know this is the only diet plan to incorporate sausage rolls and doughnuts – all in moderation of course!”

Dietician Laura Clark’s top tips for pre-holiday diets

Monitor what you're eating either through a diary, online tool or quick photos taken on your phone. Raising awareness of the food you put in your mouth is a powerful first step and those that monitor their intake have been shown to double their weight loss. Don’t be afraid of eating on the go – there are lots of healthier options out there. Try opting for a salad or low calorie wrap for your lunch. Try to eat breakfast every day! This sets you up for the day. Porridge pots are a great option if you’re pushed for time and eating on the go. Look at how much protein you’re eating. Regulating it across the day and including at each meal or snack can help to keep you fuller. Lean protein sources are best - chicken, eggs, fish and pulses for example. Look at the ways that fitting light exercise into your day can lead to a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise tends to breed healthier dietary habits. Using a step tracker to aim for the national guideline of 10,000 steps per day is a great start to burning more calories.