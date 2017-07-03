Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last year's Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown will be visiting Chester later this month.

The former secondary school teacher will be signing copies of her new recipe book at WH Smith's on Eastgate Street from 12pm on Sunday, July 16.

But fans of Candice, who was known on the show for her love of bright lipstick, will be set back £16.80 for the privilege – as places are predicted to be limited.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and include a signed copy of Candice's book Comforts: Delicious Bakes and Family Treats, in which she shares recipes she learned from her mum and grandmother that are close to her heart.

She promises they will be easy to make and 'no nonsense' for a variety of occasions, including baking with kids, birthday parties for all ages, Christmas, afternoon tea, quick savoury bakes for weeknights and 'fancier" recipes for the weekend.

Recipes include toffee apple crumble, cornflake tart, triple layer berry cake, Christmas cake, a perfect roast chicken, black pudding sausage rolls, tattie scones, pork and apple pasties and homemade pork scratchings.

Candice told the national media: "I am so excited and beyond proud to be able to share with you my very first book. It is filled with recipes that I love, my family and friends love and I hope you will love them too.

"I am all about comfort food, decadent bakes and huge slices! It has been my absolute pleasure testing and writing these recipes that I encourage you to try, change and make your own," she added.

To book your tickets click here.