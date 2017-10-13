Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’s Bake Off fans will have the opportunity to meet former contestant Howard Middleton at a Christmas baking masterclass at Tattenhall’s Inspired Village.

Inspired Villages in Tattenhall is giving all baking enthusiasts a treat this month as former Great British Bake Off contestant Howard Middleton will be demonstrating his best Christmas bakes in time for the festive season.

Guests can look forward to Howard’s top tips on how to make the best Christmas puddings, cakes and mince pies, as well as anecdotes from his time on the nation’s favourite baking TV series.

Charming the nation with his quirky personality and creative bakes, not to mention being the victim of the infamous ‘custardgate’ incident, Howard quickly became a firm favourite during the fourth series of the show.

Since the show, he has appeared as a panel contestant on Bake Off’s spin-off programme An Extra Slice, has written his first book Delicious Gluten Free Baking and now regularly demonstrates at food shows and festivals across the country.

Sales and marketing director at Inspired Villages, James Cobb, said: “We are delighted that Howard will be hosting the Christmas Bake Off event here at Inspired Villages in Tattenhall, as part of our exciting year-round programme of events.

“We want local people to join our social events and use our first-class facilities, because all of this means a lively and vibrant environment for our residents.

“The people who live in, work in and visit our villages make them great places for everyone. We look forward to welcoming guests from throughout Cheshire and beyond to what promises to be an exciting and entertaining way to prepare for the festive season ahead.”

The Bake Off event will be taking place on Tuesday, October 24 from 10am-noon at Inspired Villages, Frog Lane, Tattenhall. Tours of the Inspired Village and its accommodation will be available after the event.

To secure your place simply drop the Inspired team a line by Friday, October 20 on: 01829 289 124 or email: tattenhall@inspiredvillages.co.uk