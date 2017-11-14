Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will host its first ever Christmas Food and Drink Festival next month – and organisers are hoping it will become an annual event.

The two-day festive event, held at The Carriage Shed next to Chester train station, will be held over the weekend of Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, and it sounds like the perfect way to kick-start the season.

There will be stalls featuring hot street food including bratwurst, vegan dishes, pizza, paella and crepes, plus a vast array of bars serving everything from world gins, prosecco, real ales and mulled wine.

And for entertainment, there will be a programme of live music including an oompah band, carol singers and live acoustic performers.

The family-friendly event is free to enter and is open from 12pm-9.30pm on the Saturday and 12pm-9pm on the Sunday.



For more information or to get involved, click here .