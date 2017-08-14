Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're celebrating or commiserating on A Level results day this Thursday (August 17), this offer from Nando's will help.

Nando's restaurants in Chester and Ellesmere Port are giving away a free 1/4 Chicken or Fire-Starter.

The restaurant chain, which is a firm favourite with teens, ran a similar offer last year.

How do I claim my free food?

You simply just turn up at your local Nando's with your A Level (or equivalent e.g. BTEC) results slip and your ID and make a minimum spend of £7.

When can I claim it?

Thursday, August 17, 2017.