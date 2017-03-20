Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighten up your Monday with a free portion of dough balls from Pizza Express.

Sound too good to be true?

Luckily there's no catch but you need to act quickly to get your hands on the tasty treat.

The restaurant chain which has branches in Chester , Cheshire Oaks and Broughton Park is offering the freebie today only, Monday, March 20 to mark International Day of Happiness.

All you have to do is turn up at Pizza Express today and say "make me happy" to one of the restaurant team.

If you're among the first 25 to do so at that branch then you will receive a dish of hot and fluffy dough balls for free.

The offer is only valid today and for those dining in. You cannot use it for collection orders or delivery.

It's also limited to one portion per person.