For the second year running, The Chester Grosvenor hotel will be serving complimentary coffee and cake at the five star hotel’s La Brasserie restaurant as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of one of Britain’s largest charities, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organised by La Brasserie manager Debbie Cappadona the event will raise awareness and donations in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support .

Once again, The Chester Grosvenor team will be participating in their very own Great Grosvenor Bake Off, judged by general manager Richard Grove and executive chef Simon Radley.

All proceeds will go towards Macmillan funding, which contributes to life-changing services for cancer sufferers.

With fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs, as well as a delicious selection of cakes to enjoy, the event promises to be an enjoyable way to support an incredibly worthwhile cause.

Debbie Cappadona said: “We’re delighted to be hosting one of Macmillan’s annual coffee mornings for the second time. As a cause close to my heart, it will be fantastic to welcome guests to La Brasserie to support the charity and have a great time in the process. No booking is required, just pop along and enjoy a slice of cake in luxurious surroundings. All donations will be very gratefully received.”

The Macmillan coffee morning will take place at 10.30am on Friday, September 29. Free to enter, no booking required. For more information, call 01244 324024.

