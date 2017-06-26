Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day so you need to make sure you get a good one.

Whether you're nursing a hangover or just setting yourself up for the day, sometimes a slap-up breakfast is the only solution.

Luckily Chester has some fantastic places to get just the thing – and here are a few of them.

Zugers

2 St John Street,

Chester

Open 9am-5.30pm

Whether you fancy an all day breakfast or the Cheshire mixed grill, there's a 'smorgasbord' of breakfast choice here.

A menu staple is the Swiss inspired alpine rosti – a stack of grated potato, bacon and cheese, topped off with a perfectly cooked fried egg.

The all day toasties are popular too.

Hanky Panky Pancakes

20 Commonhall Street,

Chester,

Open 8am-6pm

If you've got crepe expectations about this place, you'd be right to.

Breakfasts here consist of two light and fluffy pancakes accompanied with a hot drink or juice.

You can choose your own sweet or savoury pancake topped with banana, honey and yogurt or bacon and maple syrup.

You can even create your own full English pancake, complete with bacon, egg, mushroom tomatoes or chorizo if you're feeling adventurous.

Mad Hatters Tea Room

29 Bridge Street Row East,

Chester

Open 9.30am-5pm

(Photo: Google Streetview)

Treat yourself to a Mad Hatters Full Breakfast (also available in veggie option) which includes a pot of tea or cup of coffee.

Also on the menu is smoked kippers or smoked mackerel on sourdough toast topped with a poached egg and lemon butter dressing, French toast and the classic 'doorstop toast'.

Marmalade

67 Northgate Street,

Chester

Open 8am-7.30pm

(Photo: Jo Henwood)

Bacon, sausage, fried egg sandwiches, hot buttered toast – Marmalade is known for its delicious breakfasts and won't disappoint.

You can also choose from smoked salmon English muffins, English muffin with bacon and, of course, the full English!

Marmalade also specialise in gluten-free products.

Hickory's Smokehouse

Souter's Lane,

Chester,

Open 9am-11pm

The only problem you'll have here is choosing from the vast breakfast menu on offer.

If you're feeling hungry you might fancy The Great American Breakfast which consists of a whole waffle, maple syrup, two eggs, two sausage patties, four bacon rashers, home fries, black pudding, grilled tomato and beans.

Think you can top that? There are loads of other things on the menu – including steak and eggs, smashed avocado and poached eggs, pancake stack and eggs benedict.

And you get free refills of coffee!

There are many more great places to get breakfast in Chester – where would you recommend? Tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.