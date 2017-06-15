Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular noodle bar chain has opened in Ellesmere Port but is only offering food through a delivery service at the moment.

The launch of Wok & Go in Marina Drive is being managed carefully because demand is so great.

Spokeswoman Charli McCann said: “We are offering orders through Deliveroo. The store itself is not open yet. We have yet to announce the store opening for eat-in and collection from store.”

She asked for people’s patience during busy periods because of the ‘high demand’ being experienced.

“People may have to be patient if Deliveroo can’t fulfill our orders. It’s not our issue but we hope people will understand,” she explained.

Hours for Deliveroo orders have already been extended so that food can now be bought between noon and 9pm every day.

This is Ellesmere Port’s first Wok & Go franchise. The date of the store opening proper has yet to be announced.

The chain’s first ever store opened in Chester, with outlets in Foregate Street and Northgate Street, but there are others in Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, York, Nottingham, Hull, Cambridge, Norwich and Cardiff.

The website for the company, which has its headquarters in Grange Road, Newton, Chester, states: “We use our own recipes, with all noodles cooked to order from quality and fresh ingredients in an open kitchen. Our range is complemented by our delicious rice dishes, salads, soups and Asian ice creams. The concept fits within all main UK and international food service consumer trends: health, convenience, the quest for variety, speed, theatricality, and the popularity of Asian food.

“It is an eat in, takeaway and delivery business model, meaning multiple revenue streams are available and it is also a de-seasonalised business. Our brand attracts many different target groups including: students, shoppers, office workers and families.”

The Wok & Go franchise claims to be the fastest growing noodle bar chain in the UK with 22 sites and counting.