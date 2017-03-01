Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of an Ellesmere Port kebab house are celebrating a very special takeaway of their own after tasting success at a national awards ceremony.

The Ellesmere Port Kebab and Pizza House has been crowned the Best Regional Takeaway at this year’s British Kebab Awards.

On the same night as a certain award ceremony took place in Hollywood, the Oscars of the kebab world were happening at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.

Hosted by BBC presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark, the 5th British Kebab Awards brought together the great and the good of the shish and doner world.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders, who has been backing the town venue since they were nominated, was there to help them collect the award along with MP for Chester Chris Matheson.

Anzar Sayak, from the Regent Street takeaway, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to all of our customers who have supported us and had faith in us and a special thank you to Justin Madders and Chris Matheson for their support.

"Our customers are our family so it is our job make the family proud."

Mr Madders said: “This is a tremendous accolade for Ellesmere Port Kebab and Pizza House who beat off competition from all over the country to come out on top.

“Congratulations to the lads and thank you to everyone who voted to help make this happen.”

The kebab industry is now a British institution and contributes more than £2.2bn annually to the British economy, supporting around 200,000 jobs across restaurants, suppliers and the food industry in the UK with an estimated 1.3m kebabs sold every day.