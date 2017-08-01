Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester restaurant celebrated its first birthday in style with the help of live music and celebrity diners.

Modern Greek eatery, Olive Tree Brasserie on Watergate Street Row, was fully booked for the milestone event.

Influential bloggers, press and Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas joined the party, which included a delicious four course meze menu, sampling some of the best dishes and authentic ingredients Olive Tree Brasserie has to offer.

Guests were entertained by live music from multi-talented performer Daniel Sings who played saxophone and guitar while diners sipped on the Greek answer to prosecco and champagne Debina and famous Greek beer Fix.

Owner Dean Wilson, who personally develops all of the dishes on the menu, said: “From growing the business very organically in Lytham St Annes nine years ago, I always had a passion to get more people to taste what true modern Greek cuisine is.

“We opened a site in Preston and then Chester last year which was a very pivotal point in our journey.

“Chester has been a great city to showcase our new approach to Mediterranean food and we are proud to have become the go-to place for corporate lunches, family dinners and even special celebrations, no matter what time of year.

“We are thrilled so many loyal customers, friends and even new diners came to enjoy the celebrations with us - it marks the start of a very exciting year ahead.”

Entrepreneur Dean has mapped out ambitious plans for the brand and will look to open a series of sites in the North West, before expanding Olive Tree Brasserie restaurants even further afield.

He added: “There is a huge gap in the market in the north to introduce something contemporary when it comes to Greek cuisine - no more cliches, just displaying the great food of this emerging country on the foodie scene in a stylish setting.

“We’re so proud of how successful Olive Tree Brasserie has been in Chester in the past year and we certainly want to continue that success both here and elsewhere.”