The cook off final of the annual Ring O’ Bells Pizza Idol competition has taken place.

Four pupils from Christleton Primary School and three from Waverton Primary School visited the Christleton restaurant to turn their pizza ideas into reality.

Together with pizza chef Lee Hall, they created their ideas and experienced what it is like to cook in a professional kitchen.

Each pupil created a pizza that was unique and delicious so it proved extremely hard for owner Ian Wade and head chef Andy King to choose a winner. However, there had to be one and eventually it was agreed that Jessie Angrave from Christleton Primary School was the winner of Pizza Idol 2017.

Jessie created her pizza with mozzarella, pepperoni, goats cheese, red peppers, black olives and fresh basil on a tomato base. The pizza will be featured on the Ring O’Bells new spring/summer menu, which launches on April 25.

Yet again the standard of the finalists was so strong that there will also be a Pizza Idol Pizza on the new children’s menu as well, created by Katie Proto of Waverton Primary School.

Her creation features mozzarella, salami, peppers, mushroom and bacon and was another real hit with the judges.

Owner Ian Wade said: “Every year the quality of the entries gets better and 2017 proved that again. Thanks to everyone involved, we can’t wait to get the pizzas on our new menu.”