Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A beer-fuelled festival dedicated entirely to Oktoberfest is being held in Chester next month.

Millions of people from around the world descend on Munich, Germany, each year to guzzle litres of beer, gorge on bratwurst and listen to German folk music.

But you don't need to travel all the way to Deutschland for the festivities, because Chester's Live Rooms is hosting the Bavarian-themed beer and folk festival on Saturday, October 14.

But with less than a month to go, you'll need to act fast to book your tickets.

(Image: Stock photo)

Beer, sausages, giant pretzels and all things German are on the menu for the event based on the world famous Oktoberfest held in Munich every year during September and October.

There will be a variety of different German delicacies available on the Bavarian Barbecue, as well as an impressive selection of beers and spirits from all around the world.

Entertainment-wise, you can get involved in classic beer party games like beer pong and flip cup, and traditional Bavarian barmaids will be dancing and entertaining during the evening, as well as live Bavarian folk bands and Europop.

Tickets for both afternoon and evening are still available, ranging from £14.90-£16.90. You can buy them here .