Our city is home to two of the best restaurants in the country outside London.

The Sticky Walnut in Hoole was voted 14th in Squaremeal’s annual UK’s Top 100 Restaurants.

There was also a place for Simon Radley at the Chester Grosvenor which came in 88th.

Online food guide Squaremeal takes into account public votes from its readers and reviewers before revealing the list. Places in London are excluded from the voting.

Sticky’s chef and owner Gary Usher’s other endeavours Wirral’s Burnt Truffle and Manchester’s Hispi also feature.

He is the only restaurateur to have more than one establishment in the top 100.

Gary said: “We’re absolutely chuffed to have not just one, but all three of the restaurants featured in the list.

“The Top 100 is a great way to champion restaurants outside of London and ensure the hard work all the regional teams put in is recognised.”

It is the latest recognition for Sticky after the bistro featured in the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards separate top 100 earlier in the year.

The Grosvenor Hotel’s restaurant has been Michelin-starred since 1990. It rose up 10 places from its ranking in 2016.

Simon Radley said: “It’s an honour to have featured on the list once again.

“The team works tirelessly to maintain the high standards that we’re renowned for and we’d like to thank all those who voted.

“It’s fantastic to see so many restaurants included from the North West.”

The Sportsman in Kent topped the list, followed by Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire and L’Enclume in Cumbria.