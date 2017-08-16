Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food lovers in Chester were treated to an evening of Caribbean cuisine and music as part of a special themed event at independent city centre restaurant Atina Kitchen and Bar.

The family-run eatery on Foregate Street is well known for its Italian influenced food, contemporary cocktails and intimate atmosphere.

But Jake Potter, owner of Atina Kitchen, and Shelley Davenport, restaurant manager, have added a new twist to the menu in recent months with a series of exclusive nights.

August saw the turn of the Rum BBQ evening with food being cooked on a giant oil drum in the restaurant’s outdoor space.

The sell-out event was presented by famed ‘drinks enthusiast’ Dave Marsland, who also talked attendees through four specialist Chairman’s Reserve rums available on the evening, all blended on the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Mr Potter said: “We’ve been running our themed evenings every month during 2017 so far but our latest Rum BBQ was a complete sell-out and proved to be our best yet, with the restaurant at full capacity.

“These unique, lively evenings give our customers the chance to experience cuisines and drinks from different cultures around the world and the opportunity to sample products from exceptional independent suppliers. We’re already preparing for our next one in September, which will have an exciting Portuguese theme.

“Events like these also help our staff, who are given additional training around the new food and drink and the chance to sample the products. It’s a great way to improve their knowledge and ensure they pass this expert insight on to our customers.”

BID manager at CH1ChesterBID, Carl Critchlow, said: “Jake and the team at Atina Kitchen always work hard to ensure their food and drink offering provides customers with something they can’t get elsewhere, and their themed nights continue to go from strength to strength.

“They’re also involved in our popular Talking Walls heritage project and have what’s believed to be the UK’s oldest lasagne recipe from an ancient cookery book in the restaurant, so there are plenty of reasons to pay it a visit.

“It’s a pleasure to have independent restaurants like Atina Kitchen as part of Chester’s thriving hospitality sector and we’re already looking forward to their next event in September.”

Tickets for the Portuguese evening on Tuesday, September 5 are available from Atina Kitchen or can be purchased via phone on 01244 320894. Tickets are priced at £25 per person.