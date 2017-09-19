Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Coach House Inn on Northgate Street in Chester celebrated ten years in business with a fabulous party and the promise of covering their managers in gunge for charity!

The four star restaurant with rooms popped open the Champagne and celebrated with customers and suppliers.

The evening’s celebrations included a DJ, a speech from managing director Les Owens and a prize giving for employee Debbie Martin, who has worked for the restaurant since the day it opened.

Mr Owens said: “We are so delighted with the whole team tonight. This isn’t an easy business to be in, and to reach this milestone makes me incredibly proud. A lot has changed in Chester over the past ten years and we’re privileged to be a part of such a vibrant and exciting city.”

The Trustland Group took over the old Coach and Horses in 1997. With a background in construction, they used their refurbishment experience to transform the grade 2 listed building and give the hotel and restaurant a new lease of life.

Ten years later, the business has gone from strength to strength and they’re now setting their sights on a new challenge of a completely different nature - raising £45,000 for local children’s hospice Claire House.

In an attempt to raise the amount, staff have completed various fundraising events such as the Chester half marathon, skydiving, zip lining and Tough Mudder.

The Coach House has also implemented an optional round up scheme on bills and have released a special guilt-free dessert which sees a portion of proceeds going straight to the charity.

Their latest scheme is set to get messy, with two of the Coach House managers being selected via public donations to be covered in gunge later this month.

General manager Elisher Dean said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us celebrate this amazing achievement. Having starting here eight years ago, it’s amazing to see how the business has grown and developed and I can’t wait to see what the next ten years hold.”