What better place for a new Italian eatery offering authentic fare than Chester's Roman walls?

Gustum Italian Specialities is the brainchild of Marco Di Pasquale, who says it has also been the realisation of his dream to open a ‘refreshing and friendly’ café.

Once home to a second-hand bookshop, Gustum is located near Northgate Bridge and is open every day between 10.30am and 5.00pm.

As for what food is on offer, the clue is in the name – Gustum is Latin for small meal, so the menu features traditional ciabattas, frittatas and salads made from locally sourced ingredients where possible.

Marco explained: “The name seemed suitable considering that we serve something that will calm your hunger until your main meal.

“The thought of meeting different people every day, sharing their moments and talking to them is something that gives me pride.

“Making them feel welcome and giving them something to try and enjoy, it is an amazing feeling.

“What makes Gustum different is the way we look at what we do, with passion and with that personality that small entrepreneurs like myself gives to the place.”

Marco has lived in Chester for more than 20 years and is proud to call the city his home.

He says he has seen ‘many changes’ during the years, which attract more visitors and feels like now is the time to ‘give something back’.

“Chester is a monumental place that will forever be connected to the Romans and Italy itself,” added Marco.

“I love it and I still believe that it has a lot to offer.”