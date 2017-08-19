Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester tapas restaurant Porta has been named in the Good Food Guide.

It's the first time that the Northgate Street eatery has made it into the UK's best-selling restaurant guide.

Since 1951 The Good Food Guide has scoured the country to find the best dining experiences on offer and is compiled and written from scratch every year.

Restaurants cannot elect or pay to be included and anonymous inspectors pay visits and review according to an extensive scoring system.

Porta, run by brothers Ben and Joe Wright, have been in business in Chester since 2012 and they recently opened another Porta in Altrincham, which also made the Good Food Guide.

They describe their menu as 'enthusiastically Iberian', representing many tapas bar classics.