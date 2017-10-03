Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester fish and chip shop has been revealed today (Tuesday, October 3) as one of the top 10 new fish and chip shops in the country.

Shortlisted as a semi-finalist for the Best Newcomer Award in the Seafresh National Fish & Chip Awards, Fish and Chips @ Weston Grove in Upton will now ‘fry’ for a place in the final and the chance to clinch the title of UK’s best new fish and chip shop against fellow contenders including the Chesil Chippie in Dorset and The Bearded Sailor in Leeds.

Josette Foster who runs the chip shop with her husband Richard said: “We are thrilled to be short listed for the award and can’t thank our team here enough for their commitment and hard work aver the last 12 months.

“We would also like to thank all our customers for their support in making this nomination possible.”

To reach this stage of the competition, the 10 shops have been assessed against a variety of judging criteria, from best adoption of innovative approaches to running a new fish and chip shop, to knowledge and understanding of sustainable and responsible sourcing.

Over the coming weeks, judges will make unannounced visits to shop premises to undertake mystery dining assessments, evaluating both the quality of the fish and chips on offer and the levels of customer service provided. This next stage of competition judging will determine the three finalists that will compete for the overall national title to be presented at the 30th anniversary awards ceremony.

Chief executive at Seafish Marcus Coleman said: “Fish and chips first captured the hearts of Brits in the 19th century and ever since we’ve been flocking to shop counters all around the country for our portions of crispy, battered fish and fluffy chips. With such a long-standing history, many of today’s fish and chip shops have been established for decades and passed down over generations of families.

“Opening a new fish and chip shop can be a daunting experience for this reason, but our top ten have certainly risen to the challenge. Not only have they proven that they can rustle up the perfect portion of fish and chips, they’ve demonstrated fantastic knowledge and understanding of the wider industry. I’m certain the future of our nation’s favourite takeaway is in good hands, and in no doubt that these ten outstanding shops will be integral businesses within their local communities for years to come.”

Sponsored by Frymax, the Best Newcomer Award is open to independent fish and chip businesses that have been operating since no earlier than 1 May 2015, and recognises those that are excelling in upholding the high standards of the fish and chip trade.

Fish & Chips @ Weston Grove which also serves gluten free fish and chips opened in Upton last year and will be celebrating one year in business on October 18.

The winner of the Best Newcomer Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on January 25, 2018.

For more information visit www.fishandchipawards.com or follow @FishnChipAwards #FishnChipAwards.