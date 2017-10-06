Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Guests partied the night away at the newly opened Brasserie Abode to celebrate the launch of Chester’s newest restaurant.

Attendees including Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels, Chris Nixon, Izzy Grey and Emma Westbrook were welcomed with a choice of delicious cocktails created by the resident mixologists, served alongside treats from the brasserie menu, including miniature beef bourguignon, Shepherd’s pie, grilled oysters Rockefeller and chocolate liégeois.

Entertainment was provided by DJ VIVA Ems and Girls That Mix with their unique combination of percussion, trumpet and DJ tunes.

Brasserie Abode is now open seven days a week, offering great value, all day dining and drinks in the spacious grand brasserie and new look Champagne and cocktail bar.

Thanks to the relocation of the bar and private dining room, both the new brasserie and bar offer stunning new views of the racecourse and countryside beyond, while a new look stylish lounge bar on the ground floor offers an all day lounge menu and drinks.

For further information see www.abodechester.co.uk , call 01244 347 000 or for the latest pics, follow on instagram @brasserieabode