The nation's favourite chocolate company has gone back to the past and released a chocolate selection box of some well loved classics just in time for Christmas.

Cadbury's new release consists of Dairy Milk, Whole Nut, Caramel and Fruit and Nut bars, all packaged how they were decades ago, and will set you back £5.95.

But wouldn't it be even better if Cadbury brought back some of the other classics we still miss to this day?

Spira

The original Twirl was initially only available in the south west and north west of England when it was first released in the 1980s but it was then rolled out across the entire country in 1989.

It consisted of a hollow, twisted spiral and was very popular in various forms of packaging before it was disbanded in 2005.

Aztec

Made of milk chocolate, nougatine and caramel, the Aztec bar was hugly popular after it was launched in 1967. Marketed as Cadbury's answer to the Mars Bar, the Aztec was relatively short lived, and discontinued in 1978

Fuse

Introduced in 1996, Fuse was part of a large marketing campaign leading to a national rollout of the product on 'FuseDay' - Tuesday September 24 1996.

40 million bars were sold in the first week of release but the brand was eventually discontinued in 2006, although there are often campaigns for its return.

Old Jamaica

The dark chocolate with rum and raisin classic is still occasionally available in selected confectionery stores, following a campaign to bring them back. But they're not that easy to find.

..And some non Cadbury's treats you might remember

Banjo

Described as a "Kit-Kat meets Snickers / Marathon", this tasty-sounding bar was sadly discontinued in the mid eighties, cheating millions of Millennials out of this taste sensation.

Cabana

The dodgy ethnic stereotyping in the advert may have angered Ofcom had it been made today, but the combination of coconut, caramel, cherries and milk chocolate actually tasted better than it sounded.

Pyramint

Many of these were no doubt consumed during many a 1980s Christmas. It was designed to resemble an Egyptian pyramid made of dark chocolate, hence the name. Inside was a mint flavoured fondant.

But production had ceased by the 1990s, due to falling demand.

Applause

1990s Applause bars were made of a wholemeal biscuit and raisins, so were probably actually quite healthy really.

Golden Cup

These contained an enormous hit of toffee and lasted for 20 years until the 1980s - almost as long as it took anybody who'd eaten one to pick the toffee from their teeth.