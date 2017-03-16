Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Bar One opens in Chester this Saturday (March 18) following a £1.2m revamp with the promise of outstanding drinks, food and service.

Staff are currently training prior to the launch of the Newgate Street venue where Blackhouse Grill used to be.

All Bar One, a 52-strong chain with locations across the UK, promises stylish decor, cocktails and an all day menu, offering everything from mix-and-match small plates to hand-crafted burgers.

Chester general manager Jamie Roberts, 35, said: “Service is key, really. We want our guests to come in and have a nice, relaxed, good night. We want it to be somewhere they feel safe, where feel comfortable, where they can get to know the team.

“We have lots of great cocktails, great wine products and a decent beer range as well. And the menu has got a little bit for everybody. It’s nice to be able to offer the people of Chester an experience where they will feel special.”

The 145-cover venue boasts a culinary offer which includes main plates such as fish and chips priced £11.25, superfood salad at £8.50, piri-piri half chicken for £10.50 and steak frites priced £15.95. And there is an ‘any two courses’ £10 deal, Sunday to Thursday.

Small plates also feature like salt and pepper calamari for £5.50 or feta and spinach bourek priced £5.75. And the in-house chefs recommend the hand-made burgers, all served in a glazed brioche bun with a dill gherkin and fries.

All Bar One puts a big emphasis on breakfasts and brunch from full English ((£7.50) to buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, banana and blueberries (£5.75) and eggs benedict (£6.75).

A cocktail bar area doubles up as the ‘classroom’ for cocktail master classes aimed at groups of ladies wanting a fun night out with a difference. Women, aged 25-35, are a definite target market for the female-friendly bar.

And there will be a resident DJ on Friday and Saturday nights to create that weekend party vibe.

Manager Jamie, who hails from Llanfair PG on Anglesey, has worked in Chester before. He hopes the venue will be as popular with customers as it was from prospective staff. He received no fewer than 600 applications for the 24 jobs on offer.

The venue will initially open from 9am until 11pm during the week and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays but this will be extended until 1am during Chester race meetings.