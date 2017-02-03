Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brunch is being served at a Chester restaurant from this weekend.

The ‘inbetween-y’ meal, imported from America, will be on offer at Restaurant 1539 at Chester Racecourse every Saturday and Sunday, starting this weekend, February 4.

The restaurant first launched brunch with free yoga classes last year with Sweaty Betty ambassador Caroline Buist, on the heated, covered outdoor terrace. Guests are now invited to feast on delights including French toast with mascarpone and blueberries, smashed avocado on toast or an English fry-up from £7.50.

And when guests dine from the brunch or lunch menu, they are invited to order as many Bloody Marys, glasses of Prosecco or Bellinis as they like - for an additional £15 per person.

Also beginning again this month, the restaurant will be serving roasts on Saturdays and Sundays.