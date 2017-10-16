Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gin lovers rejoice – Aldi has launched a new range of festive mince pies that are soaked in the stuff.

The discount supermarket, which has branches in Chester on Bumpers Lane and Tarvin Road, is releasing the range in its 'Specially Selected' range, so they'll set you back £2.29 for a pack of six, our sister paper The Mirror reports.

The festive treats, which Aldi is calling 'tarts', are covered in flaked almonds with a good amount of sloe gin added to a standard mincemeat filling.

The boozy pastries will be launched on November 14 and Aldi has described them as 'a very sophisticated alternative to traditional mince pies'.

It appears that retailers are going all out on gin this year – there are a couple of gin advent calendars on the market, and even gin baubles. Mother's Ruin has never been more Christmassy.