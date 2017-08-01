Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's official! Budget supermarket Aldi sells the best gin in the world.

The International Wine and Spirits competition which recently took place saw the retailer awarded a gold medal for its Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin which only costs £9.97.

The spirit beat other rival brands, including silver medallist Foxhole London Dry Gin which is actually four times more expensive than Aldi's.

A spokesperson at the International Spirits Challenge said: "The display of awards achieved by Aldi this year at the International Spirits Challenge is fantastic.

"They consistently showcased high quality products in the blind tastings, which demonstrates that you don't have to compromise on price to enjoy great tasting drinks."

Tony Baines, joint managing director of corporate buying at Aldi, said: "Receiving medals for our spirits is a fantastic achievement and it is great to see our spirits range being praised so highly by experts.

"Being awarded a title such as 'Supermarket Own Brand Spirits Range of the Year' is something that not only reflects the quality of our products but also the hard work that our UK based buying team put into drinks retailing every single day."

The best news of all is that now you can actually get a bottle of the award winning gin for FREE.

Aldi, which has branches in Chester and Ellesmere Port, has teamed up with TopCashback , the money saving website, to offer 100% cashback on the bottle of their finest gin.

All new Topcashback members have to do is register for free and submit your receipt once you have made a purchase in store.

The cashback site will then send your full refund on their bottle of Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin .