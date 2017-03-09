Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it's cold outside, sometimes there's nothing better than a good pie.

In fact, it doesn't even have to be cold to enjoy the ultimate pastry treat, and Chester isn't short of places where you can find just that.

New research has shown that 75% of people enjoy a pie at least once a month and to celebrate British Pie Week, which falls this week, we have highlighted five of the best in Chester and the surrounding areas.

Which ones have we missed?

SJ Bebbington Butchers, Chester

One of Chester's most established butchers, SJ Bebbington in Westminster Park, sources all their produce from some of the country’s most trusted farms & suppliers.

Tickle your taste buds with steak, chicken and mushroom, chicken and bacon or even pork and apple.

H.E. Coward's Pies, Frodsham

This family run traditional butchers has been a staple of the town since 1929, evolving from five generations of butchers. They make a whopping 12,000 pies a week and still use the same techniques they always did.

Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, Hawarden

This place is known for its monster sausage rolls and pies which are created in-house at the mouth-watering deli. The only trouble you might have is finding enough room to polish them off.

Chatwins, Chester

Cheshire's finest - Chatwins tried and trusted recipes have stood the test of time for more than a century, with a constant stream of freshly baked savouries for you to try.

Chester FC

Chester even has its very own pie which you can get from Chester FC's ground.

The homemade Cheshire chicken and ham pie is made by club caterers Doughty and Allen who created the pie after some feedback from fans. Give it a try next time you're at the Lookers Vauxhall stadium.

Where do you think serves the best pie in Chester? Let us know in the comments below