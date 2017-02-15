Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A special festival has been announced to say a huge thank you to residents of Cheshire for the warm welcome they give to the 48 million people who flock to the county each year to visit attractions.

In return for their generosity, everyone who calls Cheshire home will be able to enjoy free entry to some of the region's best tourist spots as part of the first ever Cheshire Residents' Festival from March 25 to April 2.

Marketing Cheshire, Cheshire East Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council are behind the festival, which coincides with English Tourism Week.

It was borne from the idea that while residents have some of England's most brilliant day-trip destinations on their doorstep, many have never experienced them.

So lots of the largest attractions are offering the chance to visit for free for one week only.

So where's included?

Representatives from Cheshire’s Gardens of Distinction like Adlington Hall and Gardens, Cholmondeley Castle Gardens and Tatton Park Gardens are all offering free entry to enjoy the British seasonal planting and landscaping Cheshire is renowned for.

Wildlife lovers can visit RSPB Burton Mere or Reaseheath Zoo, while culture vultures can enjoy performances at Crewe Lyceum for free, entry to the Port Sunlight Museum and the chance to have a behind the scenes tour of Chester’s new cultural centre Storyhouse.

Jodrell Bank have also offered 250 free tickets to explore the workings of the universe and the giant Lovell telescope at their discovery centre.

Step into tourists' shoes

Katrina Michel, chief executive of Marketing Cheshire, said: “To celebrate English Tourism Week, we are encouraging our residents to put themselves in the shoes of the tourists.

“Our tourist economy continues to enjoy a wonderful growth, thanks in a large part to the continued investment and the innovative nature of our world-class attractions.

“Cheshire Residents’ Festival will give the opportunity for the residents of Cheshire to become even prouder ambassadors of our county, by giving them more of a taste of all that Cheshire has to offer and discover attractions they might not even have known were on their doorstep.”

