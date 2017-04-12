Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you were watching the Real Housewives of Cheshire on Monday night you may have spotted somewhere familiar.

New Housewife and former Chester resident Ester Dee invited the other housewives out to dinner and chose Chester's new steak house Opera Grill as the venue.

(Photo: itvBe)

However what started as a pleasant evening out with friends soon turned into chaos when a row erupted between returning 'guest' housewife, model Misse Beqiri, and Ampika Pickston.

Ampika had apparently made comments on social media about Misse’s new relationship with TOWIE star Jake Hall, after the breakdown of her marriage to former Manchester United star Anders Lindegaard.

Misse said: “She was really rude about my relationship with my boyfriend... I think she is so sad of a person because that’s the way she gets attention.”

She confronted Ampika saying: “You cannot insult my family, my son, my relationship.”

(Photo: itvBe)

Ampika shot back: “Misse, just remember we’ve got eight housewives, and you’re now the guest" to gasps of horror from the others.

At the end of Monday's episode fashion boss Seema Malhotra summed up the mood when she said: “This has to go down in history as the worst dinner party I’ve ever been to.”

Despite the argument management and staff at Opera Grill were still delighted to have the show filmed at their restaurant.

Event sales manager Sara Boothy said: “We have a stunning venue and it was an absolute pleasure to showcase this to the housewives. We really enjoyed having them, each and every one of them are lovely.”

(Photo: ITV Picture Desk)

And it appears that fans of the show are in for a bumpy ride ahead with upcoming episodes in the new series.

In the preview for the next instalment, due to air on itvBe on Easter Monday which was teased at the end of the show, it looks like we will finally find out what has really gone on between warring former best friends, property entrepreneur Dawn Ward and Leanne Brown, wife of Sunderland footballer Wes Brown.