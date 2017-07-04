Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ever popular Moonlight Flicks season gets under way tonight with a sell-out screening of the Oscar-winning musical romance La La Land.

Grease, Singin' in the Rain, Hail Caesar!, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them are just some of the other cinematic treats heading our way in the coming weeks.

Some of the screenings are already sold out but there are still many opportunities left to soak up the unique atmosphere at the Roman Gardens so here's everything you need to know about the events.

Getting to the venue:

The Roman Gardens lie in the shadow of the historic City Walls and can be accessed from the entrance in Newgate Street, directrkly under the Newgate Bridge, a stone's throw away from the Amphitheatre.

There are regular buses into the new city centre interchange which is about a 15 minute walk from the venue. If you come by train, it is probably best to either take a taxi or a bus into the city centre.

Parking:

The nearest car parks are virtually next door to the Roman Gardens on opposite sides of Newgate Street