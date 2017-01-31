Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final trailer for the much-anticipated new Disney Beauty and the Beast film has been released - and it looks truly magical.

Beauty and the Beast is one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans have been teased with clips, posters and film stills for months.

But as the release date draws closer - it will be in cinemas nationwide on March 17 - Disney has released the final trailer.

It previews the film's version of the theme song Beauty and the Beast performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend. The original version was recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the 1991 movie.

The live action film, which features an all-star British cast including Emma Watson as Belle and Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens as the Beast also stars Emma Thompson and Sir Ian McKellen.

Sir Ian is the ever-suffering assistant to Beast, Cogsworth and Emma Thompson Mrs Potts, the cook.

Also in the cast of the magical fairytale is Stanley Tucci as Cadenza and Ewan McGregor as the candle Lumiere.