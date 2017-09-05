Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Film buffs across the world have been excitedly anticipating the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel IT and horror fans in Chester and Ellesmere Port can be among the first to see it when it is released on Friday (September 8).

If you have a fear of clowns then this film is probably not for you but if you are brave enough to watch it then you'll be pleased to hear that Vue Cheshire Oaks are showing the film as soon as the clock strikes midnight on release day.

(Image: VIDEO GRAB)

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling 1986 horror novel, IT will teach a whole new generation to be afraid of clowns. When children start disappearing in the US town of Derry, a group of young kids are forced to face their biggest fears when they square off against evil clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

The first trailer featuring the iconic Pennywise quickly rose to no.1 on YouTube’s trending videos, racking up more than 197 million views globally within 24 hours of release.

Tickets for the eerie midnight showings, which will see murderous clown Pennywise make his debut on big screen, are on sale now, with future dates also available for thrill-seeking fans to book tickets for. For more information and to book tickets visit the IT booking page on the Vue website.