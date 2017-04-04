Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse’s ever-popular season of open air cinema screenings returns to Chester this summer, with a programme of specially chosen films to keep visitors of all ages entertained.

As in previous years, the events will take place in the historic setting of Chester’s Roman Gardens, from July 4 – August 26, with 40 screenings of nine different films.

The season is programmed by Storyhouse, the Chester-based arts organisation who are also currently preparing to open a stunning new £37 million venue in the heart of the city, comprising additional theatre and cinema spaces to expand the company’s existing programmes.

Last year, Moonlight Flicks welcomed almost 9,000 visitors, and thousands more can enjoy this year’s unique cinematic experience, with a line-up celebrating all things Hollywood including the classic Singin’ In The Rain, The Coen Brothers golden era set comedy Hail Caesar! and the multi award winning La La Land.

Also screening this summer crowd-pleasing musical Grease, romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally and the opportunity to watch Star Wars: Rogue One under the stars.

Meanwhile, families can enjoy Oscar nominated Disney adventure Moana, and JK Rowling’s most recent foray into the wizarding world, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Artistic director of Storyhouse Alex Clifton said: “We’re delighted to bring Moonlight Flicks back this summer and to create new, one of a kind memories with our audiences. Last year’s programme was a huge success and we can’t wait to see new visitors enjoying our unique, experiential season this year.”

A secret ‘audience choice’ film be announced in April.

Visitors to this year’s Moonlight Flicks will use wireless headphones to ensure maximum sound quality and a totally immersive experience. They will also have the opportunity to hire a deck chair, or bring their own blankets and outdoor chairs. As in previous years, Storyhouse will be partnering with local restaurant Pizza Express, offering visitors take away food delivered direct to their seats.

Films will be screened from dusk each day, but times will vary due to the summer sunshine, see storyhouse.com for full screening times.

Advance tickets £8.50 / £6, on the door £9.50, £6.50. Under 15s, advance tickets £6.50, on the door £6.

To see the full programme and book tickets, visit storyhouse.com.